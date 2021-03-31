UrduPoint.com
787 Shopping Malls, Restaurants Sealed In 16 Days

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 09:47 PM

As many as 787 shopping malls, restaurants, marriage halls and private schools sealed for violating corona SOPs during the last 16 day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 787 shopping malls, restaurants, marriage halls and private schools sealed for violating corona SOPs during the last 16 day.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said on Wednesday that assistant commissioners are regularly checking implementation of anti corona SOPs and action is being taken against violators without any discrimination.

He said that during checking, 56 private schools, 523 shopping malls/plazas, 172 restaurants and 36 marriage halls were sealed during 16 days in various parts of the district.

