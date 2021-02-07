UrduPoint.com
787,110 Children Vaccinated Against Typhoid: DC

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 07:50 PM

787,110 children vaccinated against Typhoid: DC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali said that as many as 787,110 children have so far been vaccinated against typhoid in urban areas of Faisalabad district.

During a meeting, he reviewed the ongoing typhoid vaccination campaign and said that this drive would continue up to February 15 during which children having age from 9 months to 15 years would be vaccinated.

He directed the concerned department to accelerate their efforts for achieving 100 percent target of anti typhoid campaign.

In this connection, the vaccination teams should ensure their presence in hospitals,dispensaries in addition to visiting schools and colleges, he added.

