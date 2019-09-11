788 children rescued in 2019 in Faisalabad

UrduPoint.com
Wed 11th September 2019

As many as 788 children were rescued by Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) from various parts of Faisalabad during 2019

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019) -:As many as 788 children were rescued by Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) from various parts of Faisalabad during 2019.

CPWB spokesman said on Wednesday that the rescue teams were regularly visited various bus stands,railway station,markets,workshops, etc to rescue claimless and runaway children.

During current year,the teams rescue 788 children and before handing them over to their parents they were housed in the bureau and were provided best educational and health facilities to them.

More Stories From Pakistan

