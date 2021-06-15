78,867 people vaccinated in KP on June 14: Health Minister

The anti coronavirus vaccination continued in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where a record 78,867 residents were vaccinated on June 14, said Provincial Minister for Health, Shahram Khan Tarkai on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :The anti coronavirus vaccination continued in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where a record 78,867 residents were vaccinated on June 14, said Provincial Minister for Health, Shahram Khan Tarkai on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Minister said these includes all citizens above 18 years of age including ulema and religious scholars in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Minister advised residents to send CNIC on 1166 and get vaccinated which is the best remedy to win fight against the fatal disease.

He sought the active role of religious scholars, ulema and media persons to spread awareness about importance of the vaccine.