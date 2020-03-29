789 fulfill isolation period in quarantine center, allowed to walk free: MS Khamisani

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :Medical Superintendent (MS) Mahar Medical College Hospital, Sukkur, Dr Tasleem Akhtar Khamisan on Sunday said that 789 patients of the quarantine center for Iranian pilgrims in Sukkur being ruled physically fit and healthy.

The patients have seen through their isolation period and are ready to depart to their houses, he said and added that the pilgrims went through multiple quarantine tests that came out negative after which they were allowed to exit the compound.

59 new pilgrims have been taken in from the Taftan border and have been brought to the Sukkur quarantine facility for further tests and mandatory isolation, said MS Khamisani.

However, the civil administration and rangers officials on Sunday visited the Sukkur quarantine center to review the arrangements and precautionary steps.

The visiting officials reviewed the situation to ensure availability of food and other facilities to the local people. They also reviewed the steps taken by the administration in coordination with the Health Department. They appreciated all efforts taken by the Sukkur administration in this regard.