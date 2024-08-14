Open Menu

78th Independence Day Celebrated In Murree

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2024 | 11:00 PM

78th Independence Day celebrated in Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Like all other cities, the 78th Independence Day was celebrated with full enthusiasm in Murree. Various activities were organized separately in different areas of the city on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi along with MNA Raja Osama Ashfaq Sarwar, MPA Bilal Yameen Sati, Additional Deputy Commissioner Murree Captain (Rtd) Shehryar Shirazi and Assistant Commissioner Murree Captain (Rtd) Abdul Wahab Khan unfurled the flag and cut the cake at GPO Chowk Murree. Saplings were also planted at Assistant Commissioner Office Murree.

The event was followed by a grand rally of open-decker buses, organized by the Trade Development Corporation of Pakistan (TDCP).

According to the details, the rally containing different types of open-deckers started from Kashmir Point. Playing national songs and displaying horse dances, the rally ended at Jhika Gali.

The participants also cut Azadi cake at Kashmir Point and raised slogans of Pakistan Zindabad.

In another event regarding the Independence Day celebrations, a cake was also cut and the national flag was unfurled at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Murree.

Similarly, Murree Forest Department started a plantation drive. MNA Osama Ashfaq Sarwar, MPA Bilal Yamin Sati, DC Murree and other officers planted saplings at different places of Jhika Gali and also distributed saplings among the people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Murree Independence Event All From

Recent Stories

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

9 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

9 hours ago
 Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

9 hours ago
 FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

9 hours ago
 PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

9 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

9 hours ago
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

10 hours ago
 PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

10 hours ago
 Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

10 hours ago
 ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Governme ..

ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"

10 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in ..

PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..

10 hours ago
 CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan