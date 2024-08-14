78th Independence Day celebrated in Murree

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Like all other cities, the 78th Independence Day was celebrated with full enthusiasm in Murree. Various activities were organized separately in different areas of the city on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi along with MNA Raja Osama Ashfaq Sarwar, MPA Bilal Yameen Sati, Additional Deputy Commissioner Murree Captain (Rtd) Shehryar Shirazi and Assistant Commissioner Murree Captain (Rtd) Abdul Wahab Khan unfurled the flag and cut the cake at GPO Chowk Murree. Saplings were also planted at Assistant Commissioner Office Murree.

The event was followed by a grand rally of open-decker buses, organized by the Trade Development Corporation of Pakistan (TDCP).

According to the details, the rally containing different types of open-deckers started from Kashmir Point. Playing national songs and displaying horse dances, the rally ended at Jhika Gali.

The participants also cut Azadi cake at Kashmir Point and raised slogans of Pakistan Zindabad.

In another event regarding the Independence Day celebrations, a cake was also cut and the national flag was unfurled at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Murree.

Similarly, Murree Forest Department started a plantation drive. MNA Osama Ashfaq Sarwar, MPA Bilal Yamin Sati, DC Murree and other officers planted saplings at different places of Jhika Gali and also distributed saplings among the people.