78th Independence Day celebrations held in GB

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) The 78th Independence Day of Pakistan is being celebrated with great enthusiasm in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The main ceremony was held at Chinar Bagh Gilgit, which was attended by Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah as the guest of honor.

Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan, Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan, IGP GB, secretaries, and administrative officers, as well as school children participated in the ceremony.

The Governor and Chief Minister hoisted the green crescent flag, followed by a salute by the GB Police contingent.

Later, the Governor, Chief Minister and Chief Secretary laid wreaths on the martyrs' memorial, offered fateha and paid homage to the sacrifices of the martyrs.

In his address, Governor Syed Mehdi Shah said that on this day Muslims in the subcontinent made great sacrifices to achieve independence.

He emphasized that protecting independence is more important than achieving it. He urged everyone to pledge to make Pakistan a great nation.