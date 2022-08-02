78th meeting of syndicate of Islamia University held

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :The 78th meeting of the Syndicate of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was held at Abbasia Campus under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob.

Secretary Syndicate Prof. Dr. Moazzam Jameel briefed about the decisions taken in the previous meeting.

Treasurer Prof. Dr. Abubakar presented the budget of the university. In the meeting, the budget worth Rs. 8,813.580 million was approved for the year 2022-23. An estimate worth Rs 4,033.665 million was approved for development projects.

The recommendations of the Finance and Planning Committee were approved in the meeting.

The recommendations of the previous selection boards were approved. Policy guidelines regarding naming of various roads and buildings in university campuses were approved.

An agreement between Multan Flying Club and the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was approved under which the Department of Aviation Sciences will be able to use the facilities of Jamia Islamia Flying Club.

The establishment of SDGs and Fatima Jinnah Women Leadership Centers at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur were also approved.