78th Pakistan Independence Day Celebrated In Canada

Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2024 | 01:10 PM

OTTAWA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) The flag-hoisting ceremonies to celebrate Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day were held at the Pakistan High Commission in Ottawa, and all three consulates in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal.

Acting High Commissioner Faisal Kakar unfurled the national flag with the national anthem in the backdrop.

The festive event was attended by a large number of Pakistani diaspora and Canadian nationals of Pakistan origin.

On this occasion, Kakar highlighted the historical significance of the day, acknowledged the contributions being made by the Pakistani Canadian community and apprised them of the recent measures being taken by the Government of Pakistan to facilitate overseas Pakistanis.

He emphasized on the need for unity and harmony among the Pakistani diaspora and urged them to redouble their efforts for the socio-economic development of their motherland.

He stated that despite various challenges and odds, Pakistan has achieved remarkable progress in the past years.

He underscored that this auspicious day symbolizes the spirit and resilience of the Pakistani nation, reminding us of the sacrifices made by our forefathers in their struggle for freedom.

It highlights our responsibility to uphold the ideals of independence and signifies our collective journey towards progress, prosperity, and national unity.

He drew the attention of the international community to the plight of oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) while reaffirming Pakistan’s support of their legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination.

“Canada and Pakistan are long-standing partners with deep ties between our people. Today, Canada is home to over half a million Canadians of Pakistani origin who are deeply woven together and make Canada a more prosperous, diverse, and inclusive place, he added.

The ceremony also featured a cake-cutting symbolizing unity and progress. Besides this event, the Pakistani diaspora also organised a series of events marking the 78th Independence Day of the nation.

