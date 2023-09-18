78th UNGA speakers' schedule released, PM Kakar to address on Sept 22

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United Nations on Monday released the schedule of speakers for the 78th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), according to which Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will deliver the speech on Friday (September 22)

According to the schedule, the "General Debate" (as it is formally known) will kick off at 9 a.m.

Tuesday (September 19) with an address from UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

The Secretary General will be followed by the UNGA President Dennis Francis, a diplomat from Trinidad and Tobago, who will preside from the General Assembly dais for the entire week.

As per longstanding tradition, Brazil will deliver the first address from a national delegation and second one by the host country of the United Nations, i.e., the United States.