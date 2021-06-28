79 cattle markets to be set up across Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Local Government & Community Development Department (LG&CD) will set up 79 cattle markets in all major cities for the sale sacrificial animals.

LG&CD Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal stated this while addressing a media briefing here at Local Government Complex Islampura on Monday. Director General of Local Government board Kousar Ahmed, Chairman of Cattle Markets Management Company (CMMC) Iftikhar Ahmed and other senior officers were also present.

Noorul Amin Mengal said that market spots were allocated through open auction with an aim to ensure transparency and merit.

These 79 markets were auctioned by the CMMC in Rs. 4.3 billion. The administration of districts including Multan.Lahore, Faisalabad and Gujranwala auctioned the spots and they will get the major portion of the income, Mengal added.

To a question, he told that 4 markets in Lahore were auctioned in Rs 1.4 billion. He stated that the district administration will ensure provision of all amenities like security, sanitation and water to the owners of animals and the visitors.

To another question, he replied that no one will be allowed to sell animals at open places and other than the designated markets.