UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

79 Cattle Markets To Be Set Up Across Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 11:20 PM

79 cattle markets to be set up across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Local Government & Community Development Department (LG&CD) will set up 79 cattle markets in all major cities for the sale sacrificial animals.

LG&CD Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal stated this while addressing a media briefing here at Local Government Complex Islampura on Monday. Director General of Local Government board Kousar Ahmed, Chairman of Cattle Markets Management Company (CMMC) Iftikhar Ahmed and other senior officers were also present.

Noorul Amin Mengal said that market spots were allocated through open auction with an aim to ensure transparency and merit.

These 79 markets were auctioned by the CMMC in Rs. 4.3 billion. The administration of districts including Multan.Lahore, Faisalabad and Gujranwala auctioned the spots and they will get the major portion of the income, Mengal added.

To a question, he told that 4 markets in Lahore were auctioned in Rs 1.4 billion. He stated that the district administration will ensure provision of all amenities like security, sanitation and water to the owners of animals and the visitors.

To another question, he replied that no one will be allowed to sell animals at open places and other than the designated markets.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Water Company Sale Gujranwala Iftikhar Ahmed Market Media All Government Merit Packaging Limited Billion

Recent Stories

TII’s Secure Systems Research Centre collaborate ..

56 minutes ago

SSDO presents charter of demands for rights of wor ..

6 minutes ago

Govt to seek input of all stakeholders on regional ..

6 minutes ago

People urged to register their votes before LBs po ..

6 minutes ago

LCWU, Housing Deptt to organize int'l webinar

6 minutes ago

VC constitutes committee to redress grievances of ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.