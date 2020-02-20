UrduPoint.com
79 Constables Promoted Head Constable Rank

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 10:35 PM

79 constables promoted head constable rank

About 79 constables were promoted to the rank of Head Constables by the promotion committee here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :About 79 constables were promoted to the rank of Head Constables by the promotion committee here on Thursday.

Informed police spokesman, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, chaired the promotion committee held here at Police Line no.1. The committee approved the promotion of 79 constables.

A total 1,000 constables were appeared in the examination conducted on 16, February 2020.

