79 Corona Patients Admitted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 03:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :The administration of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) on Monday informed that 21 patients of coronavirus infection were admitted at the hospital where a total of 122 beds have been reserved for such patients.

At the KTH, a total of 28 ventilators have been reserved for coronavirus patients where three such patients were admitted at the ICU while eight such patients were in High Dependency Unit (HDU). One new patient of coronavirus was brought to the hospital during last 24 hours, the KTH administration informed.

According to Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) administration, a total of 58 coronavirus patients were admitted at the hospital wherein sixteen were on ventilators.

The administration said six new patients were brought to the hospital during last 24 hours while nine were discharged after recovering from the infection. The administration further informed that no expiry was reported from the corona infection during last 24 hours.

