79 'criminals' Held, Drugs & Weapons Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

79 'criminals' held, drugs & weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Police Monday claimed to have arrested 79 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed eight proclaimed offenders and 27 drug-pushers and recovered 6.

33-kg hashish and 149-litre liquor from them.

The police also held 20 gamblers with stake money of Rs 19,850.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested 24 persons and recovered 21 pistols, one gun, one repeater and a number of bullets from them.

