79 Criminals Held; Drugs, Weapons Seized

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 10:19 PM

79 criminals held; drugs, weapons seized

Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 79 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 79 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 13 drug pushers and recovered 4.1 kg hashish, 1.

1 kg opium and 154 liters liquor from their possession. The police also held 47 gamblers with stake money on Rs 43,820.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 19 persons and recovered 16 pistols, one rifle, one Kalashnikov, one dagger and a number of bullets from them.

Further investigation was underway.

