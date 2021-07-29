UrduPoint.com
79 Die, 109 Injured Due To Heavy Rains: NDMA

Thu 29th July 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Thursday issued a report containing detail of losses due to heavy rains in different parts of the country during current month.

According to the report, as many as 79 people, including 15 children and 12 women lost their lives in different incidents whereas around 109 people sustained injuries due to heavy rains in the current monsoon season across the country.

The report said that deaths due to monsoon rains took place across the country with 28 total deaths in Punjab.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) the maximum of 22 deaths were reported in various roof collapse and landslide incidents due to monsoon rains. Among deceased, 11 were males, 1 female and 10 children.

In Balochistan 16 deaths were reported which includes 13 males and 3 females.

In Gilgit Baltistan (GB) 4 people were died with 2 males, 2 female and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) bore the loss of 5 lives with 3 males and 2 females.

The injured were mostly left in Punjab with a total of 62 males only, KP 33 injured having 19 males, 3 females and 11 children, Balochistan had 10 injured people, whereas in AJK 4 injured mainly 1 males, 2 female and a child were reported.

The major property losses were witnessed in various regions of the country including 68 houses partially damaged and 193 houses were reported to be fully damaged, said the report.

The maximum loss of property in terms of houses was noted in Sindh, where 150 houses were fully destroyed.

In KP province 36 houses were partially damaged, whereas 6 houses were completely destroyed. Only 19 houses partially and 8 fully damaged were noted in the Punjab province.

