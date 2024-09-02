Open Menu

79 Electricity Thieves Caught In Nowshera Virkan

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2024 | 01:10 PM

79 Electricity thieves caught in Nowshera Virkan

NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) The GAPCO division in Nowshera Virkan on Monday arrested 79 electricity thieves in a month-long crackdown against electricity theft.

According to the authorities, the campaign was carried out under the direction of Chief Executive of GAPCO Gujranwala Region, Jam Mohammad Yusuf and the supervision of Axion Mohsin Ali.

The four Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) of the GAPCO Division in Nowshera Virkan were responsible for arresting the 79 electricity thieves and registering cases against them.

In addition to the arrests, the authorities were able to recover 2,276,350 rupees out of the total 3,355,900 rupees owed in detection bills for 63,782 units of stolen electricity.

Axin GAPCO Division Mohsin Ali emphasized that electricity theft is a serious crime and the special surveillance teams are working to catch anyone involved in such activities.

He made it clear that no one will be spared and the crackdown on power theft will continue.

APP/mud/378

Related Topics

Electricity Gujranwala Nowshera Virkan

Recent Stories

Govt’s plan to cut electricity prices faces IMF ..

Govt’s plan to cut electricity prices faces IMF scrutiny

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2024

4 hours ago
 Trinasolar's 'Golden Size' Modules: Transforming P ..

Trinasolar's 'Golden Size' Modules: Transforming Pakistan's Solar Energy Landsca ..

15 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

1 day ago
Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end t ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smart ..

Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..

2 days ago
 Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakis ..

Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan

2 days ago
 Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakis ..

Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..

2 days ago
 Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure t ..

Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures

2 days ago
 Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and pos ..

Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan