79 Electricity Thieves Caught In Nowshera Virkan
Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2024 | 01:10 PM
NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) The GAPCO division in Nowshera Virkan on Monday arrested 79 electricity thieves in a month-long crackdown against electricity theft.
According to the authorities, the campaign was carried out under the direction of Chief Executive of GAPCO Gujranwala Region, Jam Mohammad Yusuf and the supervision of Axion Mohsin Ali.
The four Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) of the GAPCO Division in Nowshera Virkan were responsible for arresting the 79 electricity thieves and registering cases against them.
In addition to the arrests, the authorities were able to recover 2,276,350 rupees out of the total 3,355,900 rupees owed in detection bills for 63,782 units of stolen electricity.
Axin GAPCO Division Mohsin Ali emphasized that electricity theft is a serious crime and the special surveillance teams are working to catch anyone involved in such activities.
He made it clear that no one will be spared and the crackdown on power theft will continue.
