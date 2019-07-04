79 farmers booked for water theft in Faisalabad

(@imziishan)

The police arrested 79 farmers on the charge of stealing canal water

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :

Police said Thursday that the teams of irrigation department conducted raids at various water courses and found 79 farmers including Jafar Ali, etc. of chak No.362-GB and adjoining villages involved in water theft.

Police registered separate cases.