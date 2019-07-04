UrduPoint.com
79 Farmers Booked For Water Theft In Faisalabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 04:24 PM

79 farmers booked for water theft in Faisalabad

The police arrested 79 farmers on the charge of stealing canal water

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) : The police arrested 79 farmers on the charge of stealing canal water.

Police said Thursday that the teams of irrigation department conducted raids at various water courses and found 79 farmers including Jafar Ali, etc. of chak No.362-GB and adjoining villages involved in water theft.

Police registered separate cases.

