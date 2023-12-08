Open Menu

79 Illegal Profiteers Receive Fines Of Rs.0.307 Million

Muhammad Irfan Published December 08, 2023 | 04:40 PM

79 illegal profiteers receive fines of Rs.0.307 million

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) City administration during the ongoing campaign against illegal profiteering and hoarding, imposed fines of Rs.307000 on 79 violators of officially notified rates of essential items.

On directives of Commissioner Karachi, Muhammad Saleem Rajput, Assistant commissioners of different towns and sub-divisions visited various markets to check prices of items of daily use and inspected shops of grocery, meat, milk, poultry, vegetables, fruits, and other commodities, said a statement issued here.

According to the district-wise reports submitted to the commissioner's office, fines of Rs.165000 were imposed on 22 illegal profiteers in district South.

Fines amounting to Rs.6000 were imposed on 3 profiteers in district East while fines of Rs.15000 were imposed on 13 shopkeepers in district West.

In district Central fine of Rs.15000 were imposed on illegal profiteers, in district Malir 31 shopkeepers involved in overpricing were fined Rs.18000, and in district Korangi fines of Rs.78000 were imposed on 8 shopkeepers while in district Keamari an illegal profiteer was fined Rs.10000.

Commissioner Karachi has directed all the deputy commissioners to make campaign against illegal profiteering more effective and ensure compliance of officially notified rates of essential commodities of daily use.

Related Topics

Karachi Fine Korangi Malir Market All

Recent Stories

Etihad Town’s biggest public event ETC Lights Up ..

Etihad Town’s biggest public event ETC Lights Up Lahore, Dec 9-10!

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2023

8 hours ago
 CEJ, UNFPA holds National Media Fellowship

CEJ, UNFPA holds National Media Fellowship

17 hours ago
 PSL 9: Franchises announce player retentions

PSL 9: Franchises announce player retentions

17 hours ago
 PML-N always worked for country’s development, p ..

PML-N always worked for country’s development, public welfare: Ranjha

17 hours ago
Venezuela-Guyana tensions soar, US mounts military ..

Venezuela-Guyana tensions soar, US mounts military exercises

17 hours ago
 Islamabad Conclave concludes with key takeaways fo ..

Islamabad Conclave concludes with key takeaways for Pakistan amid changing globa ..

17 hours ago
 Heavier rains in East Africa due to human activity ..

Heavier rains in East Africa due to human activity: study

17 hours ago
 Under-pressure UK PM insists Rwanda migrant plan ' ..

Under-pressure UK PM insists Rwanda migrant plan 'will work'

17 hours ago
 Water level in Mangla dam at continual decline as ..

Water level in Mangla dam at continual decline as seasonal discharge of water un ..

17 hours ago
 UN aid chief sees 'promising signs' of Gaza access ..

UN aid chief sees 'promising signs' of Gaza access via Israel crossing

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan