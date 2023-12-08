79 illegal profiteers receive fines of Rs.0.307 million

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) City administration during the ongoing campaign against illegal profiteering and hoarding, imposed fines of Rs.307000 on 79 violators of officially notified rates of essential items.

On directives of Commissioner Karachi, Muhammad Saleem Rajput, Assistant commissioners of different towns and sub-divisions visited various markets to check prices of items of daily use and inspected shops of grocery, meat, milk, poultry, vegetables, fruits, and other commodities, said a statement issued here.

According to the district-wise reports submitted to the commissioner's office, fines of Rs.165000 were imposed on 22 illegal profiteers in district South.

Fines amounting to Rs.6000 were imposed on 3 profiteers in district East while fines of Rs.15000 were imposed on 13 shopkeepers in district West.

In district Central fine of Rs.15000 were imposed on illegal profiteers, in district Malir 31 shopkeepers involved in overpricing were fined Rs.18000, and in district Korangi fines of Rs.78000 were imposed on 8 shopkeepers while in district Keamari an illegal profiteer was fined Rs.10000.

Commissioner Karachi has directed all the deputy commissioners to make campaign against illegal profiteering more effective and ensure compliance of officially notified rates of essential commodities of daily use.