79 more dengue confirmed cases reported in the last 24 hours

As many as 79 new dengue positive cases were reported in the allied hospitals of the city during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 1365 so far since the January of this year

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 79 new dengue positive cases were reported in the allied hospitals of the city during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 1365 so far since the January of this year.

"This year around 1365 dengue cases were brought to the three public sector hospitals of the city so far, who were provided with the required treatment and 1273 discharged after recovery," District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control(DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Thursday.

To date, the Holy Family Hospital (HFH) registered 886 positive cases of dengue fever, District Headquarters Hospital(DHQ)registered 163. In contrast, 316 confirmed patients were registered with Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH), he added.

"Presently 87 dengue patients are under treatment in HFH out of which 39 are positive, 12 positive out of 15 in BBH and 37 confirmed cases out of the total 48 admitted in DHQ hospital," he informed.

He said that the number of beds to deal with the rising number of dengue patients had increased from 92 to 249 in allied hospitals of the city, including 150 beds at HFH,69 in DHQ hospital and 30 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital.

Dr Sajjad Informed that out of the total confirmed cases reported so far, 762 belonged to the Rawalpindi district while the remaining of the other districts, including the Federal capital area, adding "Among the new cases reported during the last 24 hours,21 were reported from Rawalpindi Cantonment area,11 from Potohar Town, six from Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi and one each from Taxila, Kotli sattian and Kalar syeda while the addresses of remaining cases were not confirmed yet, "the DCEPC said.

Meanwhile, under its ongoing anti-dengue drive today, the district health authority registered FIRs"s against five, issued notices to eleven owners, and imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on violations of dengue standard operating procedures (SOPs)in Rawal town. He informed that one FIR was registered, and four notices were served by the health authority to violaters in the Potohar town area.