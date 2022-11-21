UrduPoint.com

79 New Dengue Cases Reported In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2022 | 02:50 PM

79 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Irshad Ahmad said that 79 new dengue cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that 24 dengue cases were reported in Lahore,15 in Gujranwala, 11 each in Multan and Sheikhupura, 2 each in Sargodha and Muzaffargarh,1 each in Kasur, Okara,Vehari, and Khushab, during the last 24 hours.

He said that a total of 18,091 dengue virus cases have been reported so far during the current year.

"No death was reported during the last 24 hours ,whereas 41 people died of the virus in the current year so far".

The P&SHD secretary said that 593 patients were under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

"The anti-dengue squad conducted surveillance at 229,542 indoor and 62,192 outdoor points to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours.The anti-dengue squad, under the P&SHD, killed dengue larvae at 1124 places in the province during daily surveillance", he added.

The secretary urged people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.

