Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 79% of Pakistanis are pleased with the performance of media in the past year.



A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “What is your opinion on the media institutions’ and leaders’ performance in the past year? Would you say the media’s performance has been very good, good, satisfactory, bad or very bad?” In response to this question, 18% said it was very good, 38% said it was good, 23% said it was satisfactory, 11% said it was bad, 6% said it was very bad while 4% did not know or respond to the question.