Open Menu

79 Police Personnel Dismissed For Absence & Non-compliance

Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2025 | 03:00 PM

79 police personnel dismissed for absence & non-compliance

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) In a crackdown on indiscipline, SSP Khairpur, Hassan Sardar Niazi on Tuesday has dismissed 79 police personnel from service for consistently failing to mark their attendance on the Point Me application.

The SSP took strict action against the personnel who remained absent from their duties and failed to comply with the attendance policy. Despite repeated warnings, these personnel were unable to ensure their online presence on the Point Me app.

The Point Me application was introduced by IG Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, to ensure online attendance and enhance accountability within the police department.

By leveraging this technology, law enforcement agencies can track the attendance and activities of personnel in real-time.

The SSP emphasized that strict departmental action against personnel who violate discipline will continue. The dismissal of these 79 personnel serves as a stern reminder of the importance of adhering to rules and regulations within the police force.

He urged all police personnel to take their duties seriously and ensure their presence on the Point Me app. By doing so, they can contribute to a more efficient and accountable police force.

Recent Stories

Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussai ..

Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussain’s rumored relationship

2 hours ago
 Indian woman finds missing husband after seven yea ..

Indian woman finds missing husband after seven years through Instagram reel

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025

6 hours ago
 UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly eart ..

UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly earthquake in Afghanistan

15 hours ago
 UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change ..

UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality

15 hours ago
Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as res ..

Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as reservoir hits critical level

15 hours ago
 Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review mon ..

Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review monsoon response

15 hours ago
 Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs to ensure timely completion o ..

15 hours ago
 Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during fl ..

Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during flood

15 hours ago
 Police rescue 246,640 people amid flood emergency

Police rescue 246,640 people amid flood emergency

15 hours ago
 Unity, long-term measures amid national challenges ..

Unity, long-term measures amid national challenges: Barrister Aqeel

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan