79 police personnel dismissed for absence & non-compliance

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) In a crackdown on indiscipline, SSP Khairpur, Hassan Sardar Niazi on Tuesday has dismissed 79 police personnel from service for consistently failing to mark their attendance on the Point Me application.

The SSP took strict action against the personnel who remained absent from their duties and failed to comply with the attendance policy. Despite repeated warnings, these personnel were unable to ensure their online presence on the Point Me app.

The Point Me application was introduced by IG Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, to ensure online attendance and enhance accountability within the police department.

By leveraging this technology, law enforcement agencies can track the attendance and activities of personnel in real-time.

The SSP emphasized that strict departmental action against personnel who violate discipline will continue. The dismissal of these 79 personnel serves as a stern reminder of the importance of adhering to rules and regulations within the police force.

He urged all police personnel to take their duties seriously and ensure their presence on the Point Me app. By doing so, they can contribute to a more efficient and accountable police force.