79 Power Pilferers Arrested In South Punjab

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 04:50 PM

79 power pilferers arrested in South Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught 79 power pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab in a day, an official of MEPCO said on Saturday

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught 79 power pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab in a day, an official of MEPCO said on Saturday.

The MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 753,98 units, he added.

A fine of over Rs 1.1 million was imposed on powers pilferer which were involved in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

