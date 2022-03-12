UrduPoint.com

79 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 79 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 79 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Saturday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 97,000 electricity units.

A sum of Rs 1.6 million fine was imposed while FIRs were also registered against four of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

>