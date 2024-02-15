79 Power Pilferers Netted Across MEPCO Region
Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2024 | 06:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams raided and caught 79 more power pilferers in a day during an ongoing operation across the region here on Thursday.
The task force teams raided various places and got registered 45 new cases against power pilferers.
Over Rs 4.4 million fine was imposed on power pilferers.
