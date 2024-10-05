Open Menu

79 Professional Beggars Arrested In Two Days

Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2024 | 11:32 PM

79 professional beggars arrested in two days

A recent drive against professional begging has resulted in the arrest of 79 professional beggars over two days, with all being handed over to the authorities as per reports submitted by the deputy commissioners to the Commissioner Karachi on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) A recent drive against professional begging has resulted in the arrest of 79 professional beggars over two days, with all being handed over to the authorities as per reports submitted by the deputy commissioners to the Commissioner Karachi on Saturday.

Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi has said that efforts are being made to establish the rehabilitation centre to curb the begging.

According to a press release issued by Commissioner office, he said Deputy Commissioners have been directed to identify the places where they can be provided a place to live for rehabilitation. Citizens are facing difficulties due to professional beggars at traffic signals, intersections, and highways. He said.

