79 shopkeepers fined, 2 arrested for profiteering

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 139,000 fine on 79 shopkeepers in addition to arresting two of them on the charge of profiteering in the the district during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Sunday that price control magistrates inspected 1,398 shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 79 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

The magistrates imposed fine on them and arrested two of them. They also warned that the profiteers would be sent behind bars if they did not shun profiteering, he added.