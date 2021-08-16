79 shopkeepers fined for profiteering

Price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 93,000 on 79 shopkeepers for profiteering in various parts of the city during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 93,000 on 79 shopkeepers for profiteering in various parts of the city during the last 24 hours.

A spokesman for local administration said on Monday that price control magistrates inspected897 shops in various markets and bazaars of the district and found 79 shopkeepers involvedin profiteering and imposed fine on them.