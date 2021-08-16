UrduPoint.com

79 Shopkeepers Fined For Profiteering

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 03:12 PM

79 shopkeepers fined for profiteering

Price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 93,000 on 79 shopkeepers for profiteering in various parts of the city during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 93,000 on 79 shopkeepers for profiteering in various parts of the city during the last 24 hours.

A spokesman for local administration said on Monday that price control magistrates inspected897 shops in various markets and bazaars of the district and found 79 shopkeepers involvedin profiteering and imposed fine on them.

Related Topics

Fine Price Market

Recent Stories

Farmers advised to start canola cultivation from S ..

Farmers advised to start canola cultivation from September

4 seconds ago
 Uzbek Defense Ministry Studying Reports of Afghan ..

Uzbek Defense Ministry Studying Reports of Afghan Jet Crash in Southern Uzbekist ..

5 minutes ago
 Atif Aslam reveals he sang Gerua for Dilwale

Atif Aslam reveals he sang Gerua for Dilwale

38 minutes ago
 DG Anti-Narcotics calls on CM

DG Anti-Narcotics calls on CM

5 minutes ago
 China's retail sales up 8.5 pct in July

China's retail sales up 8.5 pct in July

5 minutes ago
 Iran reports 29,700 new COVID-19 cases, 4,389,085 ..

Iran reports 29,700 new COVID-19 cases, 4,389,085 in total

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.