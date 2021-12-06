79 shopkeepers fined in faisalabad

Price control magistrates imposed fines amounting to Rs 97,000 on 79 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering here in the district during past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Price control magistrates imposed fines amounting to Rs 97,000 on 79 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering here in the district during past 12 hours.

A spokesman of local administration said on Monday that price control magistrates inspected shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 79 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

The magistrates imposed a total of Rs. 97,000/- fine on them and warned that they would be sent behind the bars if they did not refrain from profiteering.