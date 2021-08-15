79 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Price control magistrates have imposed fine on 79 shopkeepers for profiteering in various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Sunday that price control magistrates inspected 917 shopsin different markets and bazaars of the district and found 79 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and imposeda total fine of Rs 91,000 on them.