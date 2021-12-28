79 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

The price control magistrates have imposed Rs 107,000 fine on 79 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 12 hours.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :The price control magistrates have imposed Rs 107,000 fine on 79 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the administration said on Tuesday that price control magistrates inspected various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found dozens of shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed fine and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering, he added.