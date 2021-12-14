79 shopkeepers fined on profiteering in faisalabad

The price control magistrates imposed Rs 107,000 fine on 79 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 107,000 fine on 79 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the administration said on Tuesday that price control magistrates inspected various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found dozens of shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

The magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs 107,000 on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering, he added.