79 Shopkeepers Fined Over Profiteering

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2022 | 08:37 PM

Price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs114,500 on 79 shopkeepers over profiteering in the district on Monday

A spokesman for the district administration said magistrates inspected 1,037 shops in different marketsand bazaars and found 79 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

To which, the magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 114,500 on shopkeepers, he added.

