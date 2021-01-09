UrduPoint.com
79 Shopping Malls Sealed Over SOPs Violation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 seconds ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

79 shopping malls sealed over SOPs violation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :As many as 79 shopping malls, cafés, restaurants, hotels, marriage halls and transport stands had been sealed during the last week over violation of corona SOPs.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali said assistant commissioners were deputed with a task to take action against SOPs violators without any discrimination and they during checking found violation of corona SOPs at 79 shopping malls, cafés, restaurants, hotels, marriage halls and transport stands which were sealed and cases were got registered against 23 accused in addition to imposing a fine of Rs 200,000 on violators.

The deputy commissioner said the district administration would ensure implementation on corona SOPsMeanwhile, AC Sadar got three FIRs registered against owners of marriage halls over non-complianceof SOPs.

