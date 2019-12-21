UrduPoint.com
79 Vehicles Auctioned Worth Rs 10m In Peshawar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 04:38 PM

The KP Excise department in its 89th auction ceremony, auctioned 79 vehicles seized in different illegal activities, told Ijaz Khan, provincial Excise Warehouse Incharge on Saturday.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :The KP Excise department in its 89th auction ceremony, auctioned 79 vehicles seized in different illegal activities, told Ijaz Khan, provincial Excise Warehouse Incharge on Saturday.

He said that 83 of different vehicles were presented for auction to provincial auction committee where 79 out of total were auctioned through general public bidding.

He told that an amount of 10.73 million including taxes, would be recovered and deposited into government exchequer.

The Warehouse Incharge also told that auction was arranged and completed smoothly and securely with the grace of Allah, struggle of staff and support of the high command was a key to success.

"We are preparing to make the next phase successful in which huge revenue generation is expected in next two months", he said.

It is pertinent to mention that it was the first time where auction was held inside the Excise Warehouse building.

