UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

790,722 People Vaccinated In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 09:44 PM

790,722 people vaccinated in Faisalabad

A total of 790,722 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :A total of 790,722 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im on Tuesday said that 610,913 citizens were injected first dose while136,163 were given second dose of corona vaccine.

He said that 27,156 health workers were also given first dose, while 16,490 received second dose of vaccine.

He said that sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccine was available in the district, adding that 35 vaccination centres and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad.

People can get themselves vaccinated from the vaccination centres which include: Allied Hospital, District Head Quarters (DHQ) Hospital, Government General Hospital G.M Abad, Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology, Government General Hospital Samanabad, Children Hospital, sports Complex Samanabad, Tehsil Head Quarters (THQ) Hospital Jaranwala, Samundri, Tandlianwala, Chak Jhumra, Sports Complex Chak Jhumrah, Sports Complex Jaranwala, Government General Hospital Chak 224-RB, New Building RHC Khurrianwala, New Building THQ Sammundri, New Building THQ Tandlianwala, Social Security Hospital Madina Town, Wapda Hospital, Rural Health Centers (RHC) Mureed Wala, Chak 174-JB, Chak 134-JB, Chak 229-Rb, Chak 65-GB, RHC Lundianwala Jaranwala, RHC Khurrianwala Jaranwala, Pindi Sheikh Musa, Kanjwani, Mamukanjan, RHC Chak 400-GB, RHC Chak 153-RB, RHC Chak 374-GB and Chak 469-GB, he added.

He further said that timing of these vaccination centres was 8 a.m to 8 p.m except Sports ComplexSamanabad centre which would remain open round the clock.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Sports Mobile Jaranwala Samundri Tandlianwala From Government Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

Russian Agriculture Ministry Maintains Grain Harve ..

2 minutes ago

India, Vietnam Among Potential Buyers of Russia's ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Light Fighter Jet Checkmate to Be Ready Wi ..

2 minutes ago

Flood Control Room set up in DC Office

2 minutes ago

Motorcyclist killed in a road accident

8 minutes ago

South Korean climber feared dead after historic Pa ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.