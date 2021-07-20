790,722 people vaccinated in Faisalabad

A total of 790,722 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :A total of 790,722 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im on Tuesday said that 610,913 citizens were injected first dose while136,163 were given second dose of corona vaccine.

He said that 27,156 health workers were also given first dose, while 16,490 received second dose of vaccine.

He said that sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccine was available in the district, adding that 35 vaccination centres and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad.

People can get themselves vaccinated from the vaccination centres which include: Allied Hospital, District Head Quarters (DHQ) Hospital, Government General Hospital G.M Abad, Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology, Government General Hospital Samanabad, Children Hospital, sports Complex Samanabad, Tehsil Head Quarters (THQ) Hospital Jaranwala, Samundri, Tandlianwala, Chak Jhumra, Sports Complex Chak Jhumrah, Sports Complex Jaranwala, Government General Hospital Chak 224-RB, New Building RHC Khurrianwala, New Building THQ Sammundri, New Building THQ Tandlianwala, Social Security Hospital Madina Town, Wapda Hospital, Rural Health Centers (RHC) Mureed Wala, Chak 174-JB, Chak 134-JB, Chak 229-Rb, Chak 65-GB, RHC Lundianwala Jaranwala, RHC Khurrianwala Jaranwala, Pindi Sheikh Musa, Kanjwani, Mamukanjan, RHC Chak 400-GB, RHC Chak 153-RB, RHC Chak 374-GB and Chak 469-GB, he added.

He further said that timing of these vaccination centres was 8 a.m to 8 p.m except Sports ComplexSamanabad centre which would remain open round the clock.