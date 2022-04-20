7918 cases registered against kite flying, aerial firing in Punjab

On the direction of Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, special operations of police teams are underway in the province to prevent kite flying and aerial firing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :On the direction of Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, special operations of police teams are underway in the province to prevent kite flying and aerial firing.

The IG Punjab directed all supervisory officers of the province to bring those kite-flyers who fly kites in dark of night to justice and wreak crackdown on those selling online kites and metallic cords, says a news release issued here on Wednesday.

He said that special operations should be carried out against kite-flyers in Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan and other major cities and there should be no delay in taking actions against accused involved in manufacturing and selling of kites and metallic strings.

He said that even the accused who spread terror by firing in the air do not deserve any sympathy and strict legal action should be taken against violators. He said that in case of any incident of death by metallic string in any district in future, the concerned supervisory officers would be called for reply.

The IG Punjab said that special campaign should be intensified in collaboration with district administration, civil society and parents for prevention of kite flying. He stressed the citizens to report 15 against cases of kite flying and aerial firing so that immediate action could be taken against the violators.

Punjab Police spokesperson said that in the first three months of this year, 7918 cases were registered against kite flying and aerial firing in the province and 8500 persons were arrested.

In this regard, 639,151 kites and 15,859 pulleys were recovered.

Giving details of other ranges of province, he said that 2032 cases of kite flying and aerial firing were registered in Lahore and 2069 people were rounded up.

In Rawalpindi region, 1136 cases were registered against kite flying and aerial firing and 1166 people were arrested.

In Faisalabad region, 1327 cases were registered against kite flying and aerial firing while 1395 people were arrested. In Gujranwala region, 1719 cases were registered against kite flying and aerial firing while 1958 people were arrested. In Sheikhupura region, 522 cases were registered against kite flying and aerial firing while 602 people were arrested.

In Multan region, 389 cases were registered against kite flying and aerial firing while 423 people were arrested. In Sahiwal region, 254 cases were registered against kite flying and aerial firing while 280 people were arrested. In Sargodha region, 445 cases were registered against kite flying and aerial firing while 466 persons were arrested.

Similarly, in Bahawalpur region 51 cases were registered against kite flying and aerial firing and 63 persons were detained. Similarly, in DG Khan region, 43 cases were registered against kite flying and aerial firing and 78 persons were arrested.

The Punjab Police Spokesperson further said that operations against kite-flyers and perpetratorsof aerial firing would continue on priority basis in all districts of the province.