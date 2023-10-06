792 profiteers fined

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) A fine of Rs32,66,800 was imposed on 792 profiteers while cases were registered against 18 accused and 45 shops were sealed during an operation conducted against overcharging in September.

According to the details, 41 price control magistrates of the district under the supervision of Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Shah Mir Iqbal conducted a total of 39647 inspections.

Over 792 shopkeepers were found guilty of selling food at prices higher than the fixed rates.

The magistrates registered cases against 18 profiteers and they were arrested. Meanwhile, action was also taken against hoarders and adulterers across the district.

Deputy Commissioner Captain (Rtd) Shah Mir Iqbal has directed the magistrates to make checking more efficient and take indiscriminate action against profiteers.