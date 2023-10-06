Open Menu

792 Profiteers Fined

Faizan Hashmi Published October 06, 2023 | 05:10 PM

792 profiteers fined

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) A fine of Rs32,66,800 was imposed on 792 profiteers while cases were registered against 18 accused and 45 shops were sealed during an operation conducted against overcharging in September.

According to the details, 41 price control magistrates of the district under the supervision of Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Shah Mir Iqbal conducted a total of 39647 inspections.

Over 792 shopkeepers were found guilty of selling food at prices higher than the fixed rates.

The magistrates registered cases against 18 profiteers and they were arrested. Meanwhile, action was also taken against hoarders and adulterers across the district.

Deputy Commissioner Captain (Rtd) Shah Mir Iqbal has directed the magistrates to make checking more efficient and take indiscriminate action against profiteers.

Related Topics

Fine Price Sialkot September

Recent Stories

European Parliament votes to roll over rules on GS ..

European Parliament votes to roll over rules on GSP Plus till 2027

28 minutes ago
 UAE, India sign MoU to drive investment, collabora ..

UAE, India sign MoU to drive investment, collaboration in industry, advanced tec ..

43 minutes ago
 Arab Youth Council for Climate Change urges univer ..

Arab Youth Council for Climate Change urges university students to embrace susta ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Police warns against mobile phones use while ..

Dubai Police warns against mobile phones use while driving after recording six r ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Economy, Abu Dhabi Chamber host India’s top CEOs to promote privat ..

1 hour ago
 UAE has pioneering initiatives, innovative strateg ..

UAE has pioneering initiatives, innovative strategies to achieve climate neutral ..

1 hour ago
Cricket fever is back with Emirates as the Officia ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan is currently suffering from severe econom ..

Pakistan is currently suffering from severe economic&security challenges.Prevent ..

2 hours ago
 FM reaffirms commitment to complete IMF Programme ..

FM reaffirms commitment to complete IMF Programme for sound economic governance

2 hours ago
 World Cup 2023: Netherlands dominate as Fakhar, Im ..

World Cup 2023: Netherlands dominate as Fakhar, Imam and Babar depart early

3 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality receives UN-Habitat Scroll of H ..

Dubai Municipality receives UN-Habitat Scroll of Honour Award for its ‘FOG WAT ..

3 hours ago
 Conway, Ravindra's forge historic victory for Kiwi ..

Conway, Ravindra's forge historic victory for Kiwis in ICC World Cup Opener

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan