792,446 Children Vaccinated Against Polio: DC
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2025 | 07:41 PM
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial has said that during the five-day anti-polio campaign, 792,446 children were administered anti polio drops in Sialkot district
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial has said that during the five-day anti-polio campaign, 792,446 children were administered anti polio drops in Sialkot district.
Over 2276 mobile teams performed the national duty of administering polio vaccine to 551,036 children at home, 1,00,557 children at schools and 12,173 other children. Over 133 fixed teams covered 6,445 children at rural and basic health centers, tehsil and district headquarters hospitals while 69 transit teams administered polio drops to 13,246 children.
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial said that during the campaign, 54,019 guest children from other districts and provinces were also covered.
While a total of 5,623 registered children could not be covered due to their citizenship, province or country, a complete database of which was created and these children will be covered on a priority basis in the upcoming campaign.
The Deputy Commissioner said that no untoward incident occurred during the campaign and overall it was a successful campaign on which the efforts of all the relevant departments, including the Health Department, were commendable.
Recent Stories
Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at Pakistan Embassy, Beijing
Hyderabad Law College hosts second lecture on career counseling
Foreign investors to be provided all possible facilities under SIFC: Governor Te ..
Uzma Kardar inspected NID campaign
Nawaz, Maryam meet party MPAs
DPM Dar, Saudi FM agree to convene extraordinary OIC meeting of FMs on Gaza
MNSUA opens tower to measure gasses exchange between atmosphere, land surface
Income Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024 presented in National Assembly
Efforts being made to provide maximum benefits to farmers: Minister Kirmani
DIG Hazara takes notice of elderly citizen’s assault, suspends police officer
Health Advisor meets protesting employees, issues directive for problem resoluti ..
Health Advisor directs for providing zinc, ORS for treatment of childhood diarrh ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hyderabad Law College hosts second lecture on career counseling45 seconds ago
-
Foreign investors to be provided all possible facilities under SIFC: Governor Tessori46 seconds ago
-
Uzma Kardar inspected NID campaign48 seconds ago
-
Nawaz, Maryam meet party MPAs49 seconds ago
-
DPM Dar, Saudi FM agree to convene extraordinary OIC meeting of FMs on Gaza2 minutes ago
-
MNSUA opens tower to measure gasses exchange between atmosphere, land surface4 minutes ago
-
Income Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024 presented in National Assembly4 minutes ago
-
Efforts being made to provide maximum benefits to farmers: Minister Kirmani2 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara takes notice of elderly citizen’s assault, suspends police officer7 minutes ago
-
Health Advisor meets protesting employees, issues directive for problem resolution5 minutes ago
-
Autonomy, self-accountability necessary for universities: HEC Chairman5 minutes ago
-
Engineer Yousuf shah takes charge of QESCO5 minutes ago