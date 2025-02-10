Open Menu

792,446 Children Vaccinated Against Polio: DC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2025 | 07:41 PM

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial has said that during the five-day anti-polio campaign, 792,446 children were administered anti polio drops in Sialkot district

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial has said that during the five-day anti-polio campaign, 792,446 children were administered anti polio drops in Sialkot district.

Over 2276 mobile teams performed the national duty of administering polio vaccine to 551,036 children at home, 1,00,557 children at schools and 12,173 other children. Over 133 fixed teams covered 6,445 children at rural and basic health centers, tehsil and district headquarters hospitals while 69 transit teams administered polio drops to 13,246 children.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial said that during the campaign, 54,019 guest children from other districts and provinces were also covered.

While a total of 5,623 registered children could not be covered due to their citizenship, province or country, a complete database of which was created and these children will be covered on a priority basis in the upcoming campaign.

The Deputy Commissioner said that no untoward incident occurred during the campaign and overall it was a successful campaign on which the efforts of all the relevant departments, including the Health Department, were commendable.

