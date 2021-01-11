UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :National Tourism Coordination board Chairman Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari has asked the private sector to take part in the bidding process of Karnak rest house, being leased out for a period of 15 years.

In a tweet, he said bids had been invited to lease out Karnak rest house, located at Nathia Gali.

Regarding the location of rest house a 'perfect' tourist spot, he said it had beautiful views and great accessibility.

