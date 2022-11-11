UrduPoint.com

793 Hospitals Providing Free Treatment Through Health Card

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 11, 2022 | 07:51 PM

793 hospitals providing free treatment through Health Card

The Punjab government has allocated 793 public and private hospitals for free treatment of patients through Sehat Sahulat Program in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :The Punjab government has allocated 793 public and private hospitals for free treatment of patients through Sehat Sahulat Program in the province.

According to the data shared by the Punjab Health Department here on Friday, about 183 government and 610 private hospitals have been empaneled for treatment through Sehat Sahulat Program.

So far, 580,000 patients got Dialysis treatment through the program free of charge while 59900 patients got treatment of Coronary Angiography, 58900 women had normal delivery, 240,000 women got free cesarean operation facility through the Sehat card.

As per the record, 39100 Hernia surgery, 40800 citizens received chemotherapy, 30,000 people went through angioplasty and 190,800 patients received eye surgery through Sehat card.

