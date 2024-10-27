795,877 children to get polio vaccine in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) As many as 795,877 children under five years of age would be administered

vaccine with vitamin-A, during the five-day anti-polio drive starting from

October 28, 2024 in the district.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain while addressing

a ceremony of the National Anti-Polio Campaign at Primary Health Centre Muradpur

on Sunday.

He said a total of 6,288 polio workers and staff would administer anti-polio drops

with vitamin-A to children under five years of age.

CEO Health Dr Aslam Chaudhry, DHO Dr Waseem Murad, Dr Ahmed Nasir,

Dr Salman Akbar, Dr Adnan, Dr Shahzad Iqbal and MO Dr Sidra Gilani were

also present on the occasion.

The DC said that to make the anti-polio campaign successful, 2,676 mobile

teams would go home to home, schools and madaris, 133 fixed teams at rural

and primary health centers, dispensaries, EPI centers and hospitals, while

69 roaming/transit teams would carry out the national duty of immunizing children

at Lorry Adda, bus stops and important squares and markets.

He said that 129 UC monitoring officers and 536 area in-charges would perform

duty for monitoring of the campaign, assistant commissioners and deputy DHOs

in all four tehsils would jointly supervise the campaign.

He said that slums, nomads and migrant mobile population in Sialkot district would

also be covered during the campaign.