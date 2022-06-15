UrduPoint.com

796 Candidates Appear For Sindh Agriculture University Postgraduate Programme Entry Test

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2022 | 08:06 PM

796 candidates appear for Sindh Agriculture University Postgraduate programme entry test

Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), TandoJam on Wednesday conducted an entry test with participation of 796 male and female candidates for admission to the postgraduate degree programmes in different departments of the varsity

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), TandoJam on Wednesday conducted an entry test with participation of 796 male and female candidates for admission to the postgraduate degree programmes in different departments of the varsity.

The Vice Chancellor SAU, TandoJam Prof. Dr. Fateh Marri visited the test centre to review the arrangements and expressed satisfaction.

According to a university spokesman, a large number of female candidates also appeared in the exam.

A total of six blocks were set up for the test, in which 118 candidates participated for Masters and four candidates for PhD for the Faculty of Agricultural Social Sciences, 126 candidates for Masters and four for PhD in Crop Protection Faculty, 269 candidates for M.

Sc and 26 for PhD for the Faculty of Crop Production, 143 for M.Phil and 47 for PhD in Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences, and 50 candidates appeared for ME and eight for PhD in Faculty of Agricultural Engineering, he said.

Appropriate security arrangements were made with deployment of Police, Rangers and the university's security guards at examination blocks, he added.

Related Topics

Sindh Rangers Police Agriculture Male

Recent Stories

Prime Minister directs early resolution of adminis ..

Prime Minister directs early resolution of administrative, financial issues of A ..

20 seconds ago
 West must 'intensify' arms supplies to Ukraine: US ..

West must 'intensify' arms supplies to Ukraine: US defence chief

22 seconds ago
 Progress on Gwadar a linchpin to peace and prosper ..

Progress on Gwadar a linchpin to peace and prosperity: Speakers

24 seconds ago
 Chief Minister conducts aerial survey of forest fi ..

Chief Minister conducts aerial survey of forest fires incidents

27 seconds ago
 Prime Minister nominates tanker driver from Baloch ..

Prime Minister nominates tanker driver from Balochistan for Tamgha-e-Shujaat

6 minutes ago
 Ex-minister calls for holding LG polls in all prov ..

Ex-minister calls for holding LG polls in all provinces

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.