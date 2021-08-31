UrduPoint.com

7966 Prisoners Languishing In Six Central Jails Of KP: Assembly Told

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was informed Tuesday that there were six central jails in the province including Peshawar, Haripur, Dera, Bannu, Mardan and Karak wherein as many as 7,966 inmates and languishing against the capacity of 7,911

There were eight district jails in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Kohat, Timergara, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Chitral and Swat having capacity of 2,520 while the inmates are 2,888.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Prisons Shafiullah told the House during question hour session that, the capacity of female prisoners was 354 in all the central jails and 107 in district jails while the number of female languishing in central jails is 160 and 40 in district jails.

He further told that the strength of prisons in Bannu, Kohat, Lakki, Nowshera and Swabi was more than the capacity, adding that work on Peshawar Jail phase-II was underway while work on Kohat jail having capacity of 600 hundreds inmates would soon been initiated.

To a question of Humaira Khatoon, Speaker Mushtaq Ghani in his ruling asked the CM's aide to personally visit the jails in KP and review the facilities being extended to the inmates and take immediate step in case of any deficiency of the facilities.

The speaker said that all the prisons in the jails were not the criminals rather some were innocent and some were facing trials in courts therefore they should be treated well on humanitarian grounds.

