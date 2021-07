797,289 people vaccinated in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 797,289 people had so far been vaccinated against the COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Friday that 613,748 citizens had been given the first dose while 139,830 were administered the second one.

He said 35 vaccination centers and 20 mobile camps were operational in the city, adding that the centers had been set up in Allied Hospital, District Head Quarters Hospital, Government General Hospital GM Abad, Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology, Government General Hospital Samanabad, Children Hospital, sports Complex Samanabad, Tehsil Head Quarters Hospital Jaranwala, Samundri, Tandlianwala, Chak Jhumra, Sports Complex Chak Jhumrah, Sports Complex Jaranwala, Government General Hospital Chak 224-RB, New Building RHC Khurrianwala, New BuildingTHQ Sammundri, New Building THQ Tandlianwala, Social Security Hospital Madina Town, Wapda Hospital,Rural Health Centers Mureed Wala, Chak 174-JB, Chak 134-JB, Chak 229-Rb, Chak 65-GB, RHC Lundianwala Jaranwala, RHC Khurrianwala Jaranwala, Pindi Sheikh Musa, Kanjwani, Mamukanjan, RHC Chak 400-GB, RHC Chak 153-RB, RHC Chak 374-GB and Chak 469-GB.