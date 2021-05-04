UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

7986 Brick Kilns Converted To ZigZag Technology In Punjab

Sumaira FH 17 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 05:14 PM

7986 brick kilns converted to ZigZag technology in Punjab

Vice chairman of Parks and Horticulture Authority Rawalpindi Malik Abid Hussain has said that zigzag technology introduced in brick kilns in Punjab has lessen the amount of air pollution by 70 to 80 percent.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Vice chairman of Parks and Horticulture Authority Rawalpindi Malik Abid Hussain has said that zigzag technology introduced in brick kilns in Punjab has lessen the amount of air pollution by 70 to 80 percent.

The Punjab government has, so far, converted 7986 brick kilns from traditional fixed chimney bulls trench kiln to zigzag technology which reduced carbon emission by 60 percent coupled with other benefits.

He said this while talking to the concerned staff during the inspection of Rawal Park and Allama Iqbal Park Murree Road here on Tuesday.

He said the new technology has reduced coal consumption by 20 percent, carbon emissions by 60 percent. "It produces more A-grade bricks and the production of bricks also enhanced by 80 per cent," he added.

"By removing these toxic and injurious gases from the air, the Punjab government has made significant progress in making the Prime Minister's Clean and Green Pakistan program a success, for which Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar and his team deserve congratulations," he mentioned.

Malik Abid Hussain said the government was working tirelessly for the complete elimination of air, water and land pollution. All the concerned agencies of the provincial government were fulfilling their responsibilities for a clean and green Pakistan.

"We are delighted to learn the benefits of converting the kilns to ZigZag technology," he said. Thanks to this technology, he said, the daily production of kiln owners has increased by more than 80 percent and the coal used for cooking bricks is completely burned inside the kilns, which has reduced the emissions of black and toxic fumes by more than 60 percent.

He said the Punjab government was transferring all other kilns to the same technology. He said that on the other hand, PHA, Forest Department, Agriculture and other concerned agencies were also working hard to increase the forest areas. He hoped that these collective efforts would surely help in making the Prime Minister's Clean and Green Pakistan program a hundred percent success.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Chief Minister Technology Government Of Punjab Punjab Water Murree Agriculture Road Rawalpindi Progress Same All From Government

Recent Stories

112,239 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

1 minute ago

Flydubai grows its network to more than 80 destina ..

1 minute ago

Eid al-Fitr holiday for private sector starts Rama ..

16 minutes ago

Cabinet approves two ordinances as part of elector ..

26 minutes ago

Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account permanently ban ..

32 minutes ago

Khalifa Foundation distributes aid to displaced Ir ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.