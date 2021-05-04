7986 brick kilns converted to ZigZag technology in Punjab

Vice chairman of Parks and Horticulture Authority Rawalpindi Malik Abid Hussain has said that zigzag technology introduced in brick kilns in Punjab has lessen the amount of air pollution by 70 to 80 percent.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Vice chairman of Parks and Horticulture Authority Rawalpindi Malik Abid Hussain has said that zigzag technology introduced in brick kilns in Punjab has lessen the amount of air pollution by 70 to 80 percent.

The Punjab government has, so far, converted 7986 brick kilns from traditional fixed chimney bulls trench kiln to zigzag technology which reduced carbon emission by 60 percent coupled with other benefits.

He said this while talking to the concerned staff during the inspection of Rawal Park and Allama Iqbal Park Murree Road here on Tuesday.

He said the new technology has reduced coal consumption by 20 percent, carbon emissions by 60 percent. "It produces more A-grade bricks and the production of bricks also enhanced by 80 per cent," he added.

"By removing these toxic and injurious gases from the air, the Punjab government has made significant progress in making the Prime Minister's Clean and Green Pakistan program a success, for which Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar and his team deserve congratulations," he mentioned.

Malik Abid Hussain said the government was working tirelessly for the complete elimination of air, water and land pollution. All the concerned agencies of the provincial government were fulfilling their responsibilities for a clean and green Pakistan.

"We are delighted to learn the benefits of converting the kilns to ZigZag technology," he said. Thanks to this technology, he said, the daily production of kiln owners has increased by more than 80 percent and the coal used for cooking bricks is completely burned inside the kilns, which has reduced the emissions of black and toxic fumes by more than 60 percent.

He said the Punjab government was transferring all other kilns to the same technology. He said that on the other hand, PHA, Forest Department, Agriculture and other concerned agencies were also working hard to increase the forest areas. He hoped that these collective efforts would surely help in making the Prime Minister's Clean and Green Pakistan program a hundred percent success.