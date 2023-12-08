Open Menu

7,997 Cases Registered Against Underage Drivers

Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2023 | 07:32 PM

7,997 cases registered against underage drivers

A crackdown on underage drivers and others having unlicensed vehicles or bikes in the province is under way currently

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) A crackdown on underage drivers and others having unlicensed vehicles or bikes in the province is under way currently.

The CTO office sources told APP that so far, a total of 7997 underage drivers have been booked across the Punjab province, and cases were registered against them.

In this regard, more than 3,500 motorcycles and vehicles were impounded. The Punjab IG says that legal action will be taken against parents who provide cars and motorcycles to underage drivers.

While ordering RPOs, DPOs and District Traffic Police Officers to continue the crackdown without any discrimination, he said that underage drivers did not deserve any concession.

