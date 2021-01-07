UrduPoint.com
7m Animals Vaccinated During 2020

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 06:50 PM

7m animals vaccinated during 2020

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :The Livestock Department vaccinated over seven million cattle against different diseases during the last year, in Faisalabad division.

Director Livestock Faisalabad Dr Mahmood Akhtar, while talking to APP here on Thursday, said that total 7,358,760 big and small animals had been vaccinated in the four districts of division including Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot and Jhang.

He said that 1,515,410 animals had been vaccinated against (CCPPV) disease while 3,744,300 had been vaccinated against (ETV) disease. He further said that 2,099,050 small animals had also been vaccinated against (PPRV) disease. The department had set a target of 350,623 for artificial insemination of animals, he said adding that the target was surpassed and 357, 178 animals were inseminated artificially during the same period. He said that medical facilities were also provided to 3,157,313 animals during 2020.

