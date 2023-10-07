7m cotton bales production expected in South, Punjab this year; Saqib Ali Ateel

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Secretary Agriculture South Punjab, Saqib Ali Ateel said that the government was taking positive measures for the revival of cotton as the crop had been cultivated on four million acres land across the region from which seven million cotton bales production expected this year.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held at Central Cotton Research Institute regarding the World Cotton Day here Saturday.

He further said that the Agriculture Secretariat South Punjab had turned the region into cotton valley in a short time period.

Now the confidence of the farmers has to be maintained by making cotton crop profitable.

Provision of high quality seeds of climate resistant varieties, promotion of IPM technology, equal use of effective pesticides, water arrangement for irrigation, contact farming, availability of agri inputs on fixed rates and reasonable support price are more important for cotton farmers, he said and added that cotton played very important role in the prosperity of our farmers and the stability of the country's economy.

World Cotton Day was also a day of gratitude for Pakistani farmers. Farmers deserve to be congratulated who are playing an active role in improving the country's economy by cultivating cotton despite many problems, he expressed. Saqib said that cotton was the only source of raw material for the textile industry worldwide and objective to mark the Day was to develop an effective plan to increase per acre cotton yield.

Chief Scientist Cotton Research Institute, Dr. Ghulam Sarwar, while giving the briefing, said that 70 cotton varieties had been approved by the Punjab Seed Council for commercial cultivation since the Institution was established. Ten cotton varieties were discovered during 2021-23. Similarly, 4 triple gene cotton varieties including MNH Super Gold, MNH Sultan, FH Tri Star and FH 1133 will soon be available to farmers for general cultivation after approval from the Punjab Seed Council, he added.

